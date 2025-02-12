Madras HC vacates stay on ECI proceedings on AIADMK symbol

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has cleared the decks for the Election Commission of India to hold an inquiry into the representations seeking to freeze the Two Leaves symbol of AIADMK by vacating the stay imposed on the Commission from going ahead with the proceedings.

However, the court issued a caveat to the ECI to satisfy itself on the jurisdiction on the matter before proceeding further.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan on Wednesday while allowing the petitions filed by Va Pugazhendi, P Ravindranath and MG Ramachandran praying for vacating the stay on the proceedings of the ECI based on the representations submitted former MPs of AIADMK and others.

“The order of stay granted stand vacated, of course, with the caveat that the enquiry is to be conducted within the four corners of para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 and on the complaints’ subject matter before them,” the bench said in the order.

It stated that the ECI shall, first, satisfy that there is a dispute in terms of Para 15 and only after satisfaction that it assumes jurisdiction and hearing the parties at the initial stage only for the purpose of satisfying itself regarding the existence of a dispute which will be decided in terms of Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

“Once it rules on the jurisdiction, the ECI can proceed further depending on the conclusion on the jurisdiction,” the bench said in the order.

Para 15 is related to the powers of the ECI to deal with splinter groups of recognised political parties.