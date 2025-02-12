Protest against Tamil Nadu government for inaction on discriminatory wall in Mathavankurichi

THOOTHUKUDI: A feud between two sects of the Nadar community took a new turn, with aggrieved people of one sect putting up a flex banner condemning the state government’s inaction against the illegal construction of a 'discriminatory wall' in front of their houses in Mathavankurichi of Thoothukudi, on Sunday.

A few people constructed a wall blocking the entrances of three houses on the Thandavankadu-Kulasekarapattinam state highway, claiming ownership of 2.5 cents of land between the road and the houses. The supposed land was used as a pathway by the people of Mathavankurichi for centuries.

The families of three houses belong to "Servaikarar", a subsect of Nadars, of the Other Backward Class (OBC). The residents alleged they are discriminated against by another sect of people from the village.

Sources said Mathavankurichi village consists of two different clans of the Nadar community. People residing in Keezhur are called "Servai", while the palm climbers of the Nadar community are in Mellur. There are at least 450 Servai families in Keezhur, while Nadar families in Mellur number around 60, said sources.

Earlier, Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), in an order dated October 1, 2024, ruled that the land should be maintained as a road as it was before November 27, 2019. Following this, a part of the wall was demolished.

Despite the RDO's order, the Nadars in Mellur rebuilt the damaged portion of the wall in December. In this connection, one S Malmarugan was booked for damaging the wall. Similarly, the Kulasekarapattinam police registered FIR against Alaguvel, Janakan, Anbulingam and Mayandi, based on complaints by Mathavankurichi VAO.

Malmarugan, who hails from the ‘Servai’ clan told TNIE that the revenue and the police department had not stopped the encroachers from reconstructing the wall. An RTI reply has revealed that no approval was given from the panchayat for constructing a wall, he said.

Thoothukudi District Revenue Officer (DRO) A Ravichandran could not be reached for a comment.