Sri Lanka navy firing on fishers: Thousands go on indefinite strike in Karaikal

KARAIKAL: Protesting the recent firing by the Sri Lankan Navy on Indian fishermen, thousands of fisherfolk in Karaikal launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday, demanding the immediate repatriation of the injured for better medical treatment.

Around 250 mechanised and 400 motorised boats remained berthed at the fishing harbour, while 3,000 fishers refrained from venturing into the sea and another 2,000 fish workers stayed off work in solidarity with the protesters.

A meeting was convened on Tuesday, with representatives from 11 panchayats participating. The members adopted resolutions condemning the firing and expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in repatriating the injured fishermen.

"Since their arrest, no concrete action has been taken by the government to release and repatriate at least the three injured fishermen. We demand they be brought back to India for further treatment," said MK Gajendiran, a representative from Kilinjalmedu.

On January 27, a group of 13 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). During the confrontation, two fishers, C Senthamizh (27) from Karaikal and V Babu (31) from Nagapattinam, sustained injuries in the firing by the Lankan navy, while K Manikavel from Karaikal was also hurt in the clash, sources said. Senthamizh is currently undergoing treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.