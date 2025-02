CHENNAI: In a major operation, three mid-level Chennai Customs officers, a New Delhi-based importer, and a Customs house agent (CHA) were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday on charges of importing green peas worth Rs 2 crore by misdeclaration at Chennai Port, sources said.

Sources said that a top official of Chennai Seaport Customs’ export commissionerate is also under the DRI scanner in the case. The scam was uncovered after the agency’s investigators in Delhi flagged the role of a woman importer in the national capital, sources said.

The arrested customs officers are of the ranks of superintendent and appraisers. Searches were conducted at multiple places linked to the customs officials with DRI seizing Rs 60 lakh worth cash and gold from the residence of one of the three arrested officers.

In addition, a residence linked to the top official in Virugambakkam was also searched, sources said.

According to sources, the officers allegedly colluded with the importer to import green peas at Chennai Port by misdeclaring it as masoor dal (yellow legumes).

According to the existing policy of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), green peas can be imported only through the Kolkata seaport with a minimum import price (MIP) of Rs 200 per kg. The officials had misdeclared it as masoor dal as there is an exemption for yellow legumes, sources in customs said. The MIP is imposed by the union government to protect local farmers and curb cheaper imports.

Till date, five containers with a total value of Rs 2 crore worth green peas imported from Dubai were seized at the Chennai port, sources said. According to multiple sources, DRI’s investigation is likely to cover the involvement of these officials in other smuggling scams.

The arrests have been made under section 135 of the Customs Act as the value of goods confiscated is more than Rs 1 crore.

Case in a pod

Green peas misdeclared as yellow dal and imported at Chennai Port

Green peas can be imported only through Kolkata seaport

Minimum import price (MIP) should be Rs 200 per kg

MIP to protect local farmers and curb cheap imports