AIADMK councillors, DMK chairperson spar after municipality meeting

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK councillors prevented Shengottai municipality chairperson R Ramalakshmi from exiting the municipality campus after levelling various allegations against her, following a council meeting.

As both sides engaged in a heated exchange, with abuses flying around, local body staff and the public frowned.

Ramalakshmi, an independent councillor, was elected chairperson with the support of AIADMK and BJP councillors but later joined the DMK.

"On Wednesday, she convened a council meeting through the block development officer to pass more than 25 resolutions related to various ward welfare schemes. During the meeting, AIADMK and BJP councillors accused her of altering resolutions already signed by councillors after previous council meetings. AIADMK councillor V Muthupandi demanded that she approve the resolutions within the meeting itself. However, Ramalakshmi denied the allegations, and DMK councillor S Mohamed Rahim supported her. As the argument escalated, Ramalakshmi adjourned the meeting and left the hall," said sources.

"However, Muthupandi and a few other councillors blocked her from exiting the municipality campus. They allegedly spat at her and used offensive language. In response, she also verbally confronted them and instructed her supporters to call the police," sources added.

A video of the altercation went viral on social media. Ramalakshmi did not respond to TNIE's calls seeking her version of events. A police official said she had filed a complaint with the Shengottai police, demanding action against the AIADMK councillors.

In January 2024, DMK, AIADMK, and BJP councillors jointly moved a no-confidence motion against Ramalakshmi. However, the motion was dropped as the same councillors who initiated it were absent from the meeting, having gone on a tour, leading to a lack of quorum.