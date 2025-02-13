AIADMK says HC verdict not a setback since court agreed on its contentions

CHENNAI: Though many perceived the Madras High Court’s verdict on Wednesday, allowing ECI to inquire into the representations submitted by individuals regarding AIADMK’s intra-party affairs, as a setback for the party, its senior leader and former law minister C Ve Shanmugam said it was not a setback since the court had agreed on its contentions.

Addressing the media, he told reporters that AIADMK’s argument in the case was that the ECI should decide whether it had powers to inquire into the internal affairs of a political party.

“Accordingly, the HC today directed the ECI to decide whether it has the power to inquire into the internal affairs of the party before starting its inquiry (into the representations it received). So, the HC has accepted our prayer clearly,” he added.

Shanmugam said the ECI has powers only under Section 29A (9) of the Representation of the People's Act and Para 15 of the Election Symbols Order. He said the Commission has the power to decide whether a political party is registered in accordance with the Constitution. The other area where the ECI has powers is that when there is a split in a party, the Commission can decide which group should be recognised as the party.

“The Commission can take on its records when a recognised political party informs about any changes in the bylaws, office-bearers, etc. It has no powers to go into whether the changes made are correct or not. That power lies only with the courts,” Shanmugam added.