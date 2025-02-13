BJP chief’s poll deal: Highest honorarium for TN women

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said his party would promise the highest monthly honorarium for women in the election manifesto for the 2026 Assembly election, to be prepared by a committee headed by former governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Annamalai said those who offer Rs 1,000 or offering Rs 200 to Rs 300 cannot come near the BJP.

Annamalai announced this while addressing a public meeting in Thiruvanmiyur to highlight the salient features of the union budget for 2025-26.

“In Maharashtra, we promised Rs 2,100 and in Delhi, we promised Rs 2,500. We promise the highest honorarium for women in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly election. We will fulfil this because it is Narendra Modi’s guarantee. We know how to remove your thorn using another thorn. We need development, but side by side, we have to take along the poor also. The NDA rule in 2026 will bring all developmental works to the state.”

Annamalai said a committee headed by Tamilisai Soundararajan would meet the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states in the country, take note of the welfare schemes for the people being implemented there and prepare the party’s election manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the remark of CM MK Stalin that Governor RN Ravi and Annamalai should continue in their posts till 2026 so that the DMK would come to power again, Annamalai said, “When a person’s ‘vaaikkozhuppu’ (insolent behaviour) increases, there starts his destruction.”