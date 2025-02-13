‘Bypoll win indicates pro-incumbency wave’: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Stating that even AIADMK votes have gone to the DMK in the recent Erode East by-election, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said, in a post on X on Wednesday, there was only ‘pro-incumbency’ in TN for the state government.

The bypoll results have boosted the confidence of DMK leaders, with the victory being quoted in speeches and social media posts.

In his X post, Senthilbalaji further said there is a wave across the state in favour of Chief Minister M K Stalin and its effects will be reflected in the 2026 Assembly election.

Along the same vein, HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu on Tuesday, replying to a query regarding political strategist Prashant Kishor’s meeting with TVK president and actor Vijay, said, “We have the strong support of the people. The Erode East by-election was an example. This victory is but a precursor to the 2026 Assembly polls. DMK will definitely win over 200 seats.”

Speaking to TNIE, DMK students wing president R Rajiv Gandhi said, “It is true that DMK drew on AIADMK votes in the bypoll. This shows that our leader Stalin has become the accepted leader for pro-Dravidian people in general, cutting across differences.”