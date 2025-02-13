CAG report highlights deficiencies in Puducherry’s finances, public health infrastructure

PUDUCHERRY: Principal Accountant General (Audit - II) R Thiruppathi Venkatasamy presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's audit reports on Puducherry’s finances, public health infrastructure, solid waste management, and compliance audit findings during a press meet at the Chief Secretariat on Wednesday.

The reports, covering the financial year ending March 2023 and performance audits up to 2022, were tabled in the Puducherry Legislature on the same day.

Thirupathi stated, "The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices grew at an average annual rate of 8.42%, increasing from Rs 34,171 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 47,487 crore in 2022-23. Expenditure on interest payments, salaries, and pensions constituted 55-59% of the revenue expenditure between 2018-19 and 2022-23. It increased by Rs 1,223 crore, rising from Rs 3,740 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 4,963 crore in 2022-23."

He added that the UT government incurred an expenditure of Rs 10,809.42 crore against the budget provision of Rs 11,685.87 crore in 2022-23. On the performance of UT Public Sector Undertakings (UTPSUs), he said, "Of the total Rs 43.80 crore profit earned by five UTPSUs, 94.95% was contributed by three PSUs. Seven UTPSUs reported losses amounting to Rs 49.62 crore, leading to a net loss of Rs 5.82 crore."

The audit on public health services from 2016 to 2022 highlighted deficiencies in infrastructure, staffing, and service delivery. "The sanctioned strength of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff in tertiary care institutions was inadequate as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). As of March 2022, there was a 26% shortfall in paramedical staff. While the number of doctors and nurses in the Government Hospital, Puducherry, exceeded the requirement, other hospitals faced shortages, indicating uneven manpower distribution," he said.

He further stated, "Essential services such as accident and trauma care, burn wards, dialysis, full-scale radiology and pathology services were unavailable in test-checked health facilities. Equipment for physiotherapy and occupational therapy remained unused."