Tamil Nadu

CCMC checks fire safety measures at Vellalore dump yard

After a major fire broke out in the yard last summer, the CCMC has built a five lakh litre ground-level tank, and a two lakh litre overhead tank as part of preventive measures.
A portion of Vellalore Dump yard in Coimbatore. Image used for representation only.
A portion of Vellalore Dump yard in Coimbatore. Image used for representation only.(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and other officers visited the Vellalore dumpyard on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements taken to prevent fire accidents during summer.

After a major fire broke out in the yard last summer, the CCMC has built a five lakh litre ground-level tank, and a two lakh litre overhead tank as part of preventive measures. A high-level watch tower and 20 CCTV cameras have been installed at important intersections to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Sources said 12 diesel motor pump sets have been connected to fire fighting equipment at the dump yard and are kept ready. Four water tankers with operators and four vehicles with jetting rods are also available for 24 hours. Estimates have been prepared and tenders are in place for constructing a perimeter wall and fencing the areas where there is no compound wall.

Treated wastewater received from the Ukkadam sewage water treatment plant is stored in a pond so that it is available 24 hours. A fire tender has also been stationed in the yard.

Fire Safety
Vellalore dump yard
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com