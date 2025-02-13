CCMC checks fire safety measures at Vellalore dump yard

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and other officers visited the Vellalore dumpyard on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements taken to prevent fire accidents during summer.

After a major fire broke out in the yard last summer, the CCMC has built a five lakh litre ground-level tank, and a two lakh litre overhead tank as part of preventive measures. A high-level watch tower and 20 CCTV cameras have been installed at important intersections to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Sources said 12 diesel motor pump sets have been connected to fire fighting equipment at the dump yard and are kept ready. Four water tankers with operators and four vehicles with jetting rods are also available for 24 hours. Estimates have been prepared and tenders are in place for constructing a perimeter wall and fencing the areas where there is no compound wall.

Treated wastewater received from the Ukkadam sewage water treatment plant is stored in a pond so that it is available 24 hours. A fire tender has also been stationed in the yard.