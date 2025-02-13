College girl's death: Tamil Nadu Police rule out foul play, say reason for extreme step unclear

SIVAGANGA: After conducting a detailed inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old girl on the premises of a private college premises near Kallal in early January, a senior district police officer on Wednesday ruled out any foul play in the death and told TNIE the incident was purely a case of suicide.

S Preethi Devi (21) of Veeramanickapuram in Tirunelveli, a third-year B.Sc Agriculture student of a private college, was found unconscious on the campus ground on January 7. She was initially rushed to a private hospital in Karaikudi and later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai. She succumbed to her injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on January 8.

Following the incident, the Kallal police registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS (death) and launched an investigation. The girl's father P Selvakumar also lodged a petition with Tirunelveli district collector seeking a fair probe into her death and sought action against the college administration alleging that they were behind the death. In protest, the family members received her body only three days after the death, sources said.

It may be noted that the incident garnered attention after CPM state secretary P Shanmugam issued a statement on January 16, demanding explanation as to how the girl gained access to the locked terrace of the campus building, and why the police termed it a suicide before concluding the investigation.

Speaking to TNIE, a police officer said the inquiry was conducted in a scientific manner and the statements of the college administration, friends and family members were recorded. The CCTV footage of the college was also examined and by the end of the inquiry, the incident was found to be a case of suicide, and the reason is believed to be personal in nature, the officer added.

The officer, however, ruled out any foul play in the case and said the police are yet to confirm the reason for the extreme step, but hinted it could be depression. If someone is found to have abetted the suicide, appropriate action will be taken against the person concerned, the officer added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)