DMK MP moves Bill, wants states to be part of disaster panel

CHENNAI: DMK MP P Wilson has moved a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to substitute the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) which comprises only the prime minister and members appointed by the PM, with a broader and more inclusive National Disaster Management Council (NDMC) with representatives from all states.

The Bill has been introduced in the backdrop of complaints that the union government has been failing to allocate funds for restoration and rehabilitation works in the disaster-affected areas in Tamil Nadu even after central teams assessed the extensive damages caused by cyclones and floods.

“This amendment aims to ensure that there is a structured, transparent and equitable mechanism for the allocation and utilisation of funds dedicated to disaster management, thereby ensuring that states severely affected by disasters are not left underfunded or neglected. The NDMC would prioritise funding based on the severity of the disaster’s impact and urgent needs of affected states,” the DMK MP said while explaining the objectives and reasons for introducing such a Bill.

Wilson also said the new amendment will ensure equitable and efficient allocation of resources, prioritising support for the states with the greatest needs. He said this approach would enhance national resilience and preparedness in the face of disasters.

The DMK MP also pointed out that the NDMA was formed to enable the union to aid the states when disaster strikes and currently, the NDMA follows a one-size-fits-all approach. He said with states’ representatives being part of the proposed NDMC, the unique requirements of each state would be brought to the fore and considered while making decisions.

Wilson pointed out that an NDMC comprising representatives from all states would only strengthen the constitutional guarantee of cooperative federalism.

“All states can participate in the deliberations of the NDMC and the process of releasing funds would become transparent and objective when all stakeholders are heard,” he added.