Experts’ advice on AI: Use it mindfully

CHENNAI: “We should strive to master artificial intelligence (AI) instead of becoming its slave,” opined experts at the International Conference on Media and Social Responsibility 2.0, organised by DG Vaishnav College here.

Inaugurating the second day of the conference, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express (TNIE), expressed concern about the prevailing trend in media industry. He shared his views on how media houses are now deviating from the job of passing information to society.

“Responsibility of the media is to inform and enlighten and not to ignite and provide personal insights to the people,” said Chawla. He also voiced concern about the growing dependency on AI.

“Artificial intelligence is a tool developed to dehumanise society,” he said, adding that “AI can be a tool but it must not dictate you”. Kristen Rudisill, professor at the University of Ohio, delivered the keynote address on the role of media in shaping public discourse.

In a panel discussion on ‘Media and Al’, experts discussed in detail the pros and cons of AI in the media industry.

Industry experts Venkataraghavan, product engineer, Al, Federal; Iyan Karthikeyan, mission director, Fact Check Unit, Government of Tamil Nadu; and academicians Deborah Raj and Jayakrishnan shared their thoughts on how AI in media can pose risks such as the spread of misinformation, bias, and privacy violations and how it needs to be used with caution.

As many as 51 papers, including 15 by students, were presented on a variety of topics. In the valedictory session, college secretary Ashok Mundhra highlighted how the discussions on various aspects of media have set the stage for future academic initiatives.

Principal Santhosh Baboo urged students and faculty members to stay updated about the global media trends and challenges.