Lack of premium brands in Tasmac leaves customers dry, not high

CHENNAI: Customers visiting Elite outlets run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) wishing to get a load on are left disappointed due to the undersupply of premium Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer brands.

Many allege their preferred brands are frequently out of stock. Meanwhile, Tasmac acknowledged the delay in supply in a few outlets due to ongoing computerisation work.

A recent visit by TNIE to Elite Tasmac shops in Anna Nagar, Velachery, and other areas of Chennai revealed that many popular liquor brands were unavailable.

M Prakash (38), a customer at Velachery’s elite Tasmac shop, said, “ It looks like certain premium IMFL brands are not consistently stocked, and are cleared out of the shelves as soon as they arrive. Tasmac recently introduced the 100 per cent malt beer. But, whenever I enquire for it, the staff say that is out of stock. We are forced to buy other brands.”

Another customer shared, “Many customers argue with salesmen due to unavailability of their preferred liquor.”

Some customers alleged that Tasmac staff are forcing them to buy only specific brands. “To avoid confusion, Tasmac should display the list of available liquor brands and their prices outside the shops,” a consumer suggested.