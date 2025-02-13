No bridge between Erayumanthurai-Thengapattanam forces villagers to travel 10 kilometres extra

KANNIYAKUMARI: The lack of a bridge across Erayumanthurai (west) and Thengapattanam (east), forces people in coastal villages on both sides to travel more than 10 km by road. The Thamirabarani River merges with the sea here.

Erayumanthurai and seven other coastal villages are situated on the west side while Thengapattanam, Mulloorthurai, Ramanthurai, Enayam Puthenthurai, and other villages are on the east. As the Thamirabarani merges into the sea between Erayumanthurai and Thengapattanam fishing harbour, the coastal road ends here.

V Sagar of Erayumanthurai said, "This bridge has been a long pending demand. Fishermen going to the Thengapattanam fishing harbour and other coastal villages in the east side from Erayumanthurai and other coastal villages on the west, are forced to travel more than 10 km by road."

P Justin Antony, president of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) said, "In the eight coastal villages in Thoothoor, we feel isolated from mainstream activities of other fisher villages. Fishers from Thoothoor end up travelling around 10 km extra to go to Thengapattanam harbour, Assistant Director of Fisheries Office and for other purposes."

"If the bridge is constructed connecting both sides of the harbour, it will ease many activities. Fishers should always be connected through a beach road, for the fishers' mental and psychological strength. We hope that the Kanniyakumari district administration will take the required measures on time,” Justin added.

A fisherman J Sasi from Ramanthurai coastal village situated near Thengapattanam on the east said that before Thengapattanam harbour was constructed, people from Thengapattanam, Ramanthurai and nearby coastal villages would go by a travel boat to Erayumanthurai and other coastal villages in the west. Students would go by boats to colleges in Thoothoor.

A senior highways department officer said that a feasibility study was going on in this regard.