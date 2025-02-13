RS seat: Minister's meet with Kamal Haasan sparks rumour

CHENNAI: The meeting of HR & CE minister PK Sekar Babu with Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday sent the political analysts into a frenzy that the meet was to discuss the latter’s Rajya Sabha candidature.

However, sources said that the minister met him to extend an invitation to a function planned in Chennai to celebrate the birthday of CM MK Stalin on March 1. The actor reportedly agreed to participate.

The official statement from MNM called it a ‘courtesy visit’ that happened at the actor’s office. Also, it is pertinent to recall that MNM, which is in the DMK alliance, was not offered any seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election but instead promised a Rajya Sabha seat.