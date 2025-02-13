Soil nailing in progress on Kunjappanai-Kotagiri road to prevent landslips

COIMBATORE: After successfully implementing soil nailing technology to prevent landslides in Kodappamund, the Coimbatore State Highways Department officials have extended the procedure from Kunjappanai on Mettupalayam to Kotagiri Hill Road.

As the work at these places commenced before the 14th hairpin bend near Kunjappanai a week ago, the officials have decided to finish the work within the next few months. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 4 crore, and this is the first time Coimbatore State Highways officials are carrying out this project on Kotagiri Road. Earlier it was carried out at Kodappamund and Bhakiya Nagar on Ooty to Kotagiri Road.

An official from the state highways department, said, “Earlier we used to construct retaining walls wherever landslides occurred. However, after carrying out a study, we have started implementing the soil-nailing method in hilly regions. When compared to earlier methods, we spend less than 50% of the funds on soil nailing as it is a modern technique of fixing reinforced steel bars into the soil by drilling. It is an eco-friendly method and is the best way to prevent landslides in the coming months in case of natural disasters.”

The official added, “Due to climate change, Nilgiris continues to witness heavy rain, flood and landslide. Changes in land use patterns are major factors for this disaster. The Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road was badly damaged by a landslide in November 1891, and after that, there were no major damages. Soil-nailing technology is suitable for hilly regions, and we will ensure proper maintenance works are done so that motorists can pass the area without any hesitation of landslides.”