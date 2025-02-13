Storeyed tenements of TNUHDB at Rajakoor lacks basic facilities

MADURAI: Crumbling walls, overgrown bushes and stagnant water; elements that are characteristic not just to abandoned houses, but also to the multi-storeyed residential apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) at Rajakoor near Madurai.

With a lack of adequate facilities and poor infrastructure, there are few takers for these flats. In the first phase, 1,566 flats were built nearly a decade ago under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) for Rs 47.75 crore.

Located in Rajakoor’s Periyar Nagar, a good 18 km away from Madurai city limits, these tenements with over 2,000 flats built in three phases have little to offer for the residents - no access to transport, healthcare or education facilities. In 2017-18, 1,088 houses were constructed for Rs 89.75 crore in phase II, while 512 houses were constructed in phase III for Rs 50.18 crore in 2022-23.

TNIE visited the tenements and spoke with the residents, mostly conservancy workers who depend on work in the city. Kalidas (36) told TNIE, “While I am happy that I was allotted a house after paying just Rs 17,500, there are many practical difficulties staying here. I work at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai as a cleanliness worker, and a few of my colleagues were allotted houses here.

However, due to a lack of facilities, many do not prefer to stay here. I had to get my house repaired when I moved in. The roof of the 16th block in the phase II tenement may collapse at any moment. We often see poisonous insects and snakes crossing the pathways in the evenings.”