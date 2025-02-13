Talks between Samsung and SIWU fail, protest to go on

CHENNAI: The conciliatory talks between Samsung and Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), mediated by the labour department, failed to reach a resolution on Wednesday.

A section of workers will continue their sit-in protest against the company with the next round of discussions scheduled for February 14.

The workers are demanding the revocation of the suspension of three union leaders who had attempted to meet company officials on January 31.

“The company representatives refused to heed to our demand. We also insisted that no action should be taken against any other employee without a proper inquiry. Since they did not agree to revoke the suspension of the three union leaders, we have decided to continue the protest,” said E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram CITU secretary and president of SIWU.

The CITU has also announced a protest outside the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health on Thursday, demanding the government to take action against Samsung, SH Electronics and other industries allegedly engaged in illegal production using temporary workers.