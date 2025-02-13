Tamil Nadu farmers fear hay shortage in summer, want government to supply it

DHARMAPURI: Cattle rearers from Dharmapuri stated that with the summer approaching, the demand for hay would significantly increase leading to an increase in its price. They have urged the animal husbandry department to ensure an adequate supply of hay.

As Dharmapuri is a rural district that relies on animal husbandry, as its prime source of livelihood, the district has over 3.56 lakh of cattle and buffaloes. As hay is a key commodity here, with summer approaching farmers are concerned by the increasing demand driving prices.

K Gopal, a farmer from Annasagaram told TNIE, “A bale of hay costs about Rs 200 now, but by April the price would rise to Rs 300. With milk prices reduced by private dairies by Rs 2 per litre (Rs 31 per litre), the increase in hay prices could impact milk production. So, efforts need to be made early. I have two cattle and a 35kg hay roll only lasts two days. So, the increase in hay prices would leave farmers at a loss.”

S Munraj, another farmer from Nallampalli, said, “Unusually, the district faced an intense heat wave in the past two years which had a significant impact as hay was unavailable. The stock was brought from Erode, so accounting for the transportation and marketing costs, the prices were higher than usual. So, we hope such a situation does not occur. We need a subsidised scheme for cow feed and hay. Aavin has been delaying payment of its incentives and if such a situation continues, we need more assistance from the government.”

Officials from the animal husbandry department said that if the necessity arises, measures will be taken. Last year we had good rain and the situation is not dire, farmers need not be concerned.