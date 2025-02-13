Tamil Nadu farmers oppose plan to draw water from Thamirabarani for Gangaikondan SIPCOT

THOOTHUKUDI: The water scheme plan for the Gangaikondan SIPCOT project from the Marudur anaicut on the Thamirabarani has drawn strong opposition from the farmers in Sathankulam.

Reportedly, a few Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials visited the anaicut to devise a scheme to draw water for industrial projects at the SIPCOT in Tirunelveli district.

Sources said TWAD Board officials from Tirunelveli visited the anaicut, situated in Thoothukudi district, and upon receiving information, the water resources department (WRD) officials allegedly retorted, and flagged water scarcity for agriculture and drinking purposes.

It may be noted that the 20 MGD (millions of gallons per day) scheme at Srivaikuntam anaicut for industries in Thoothukudi had faced stiff opposition from the farmers and the public during summer.

The Keezhakal and Melakal, branching off from Marudur anaicut, and Vadakal and Thenkal from Srivaikuntam anaicut carry Thamirabarani water to 53 system tanks, irrigating over 46,500 acres in Thoothukudi district.

Sathankulam South Farmers Association president A Lourdumani said the tanks at the tail end are not filled during heavy rains with the surplus from the Thamirabarani. Due to water scarcity, three phases of cultivation in the region have been reduced to a single phase in Thoothukudi district.

The surplus water from Thamirabarani is carried from Marudhur anaicut by Sadayaneri canal, and an extension of it to fill over 20 tanks.

"The water resources and the groundwater table in the area are already depleted. We cannot find water in ponds and tanks in Sathankulam region during most months. In this situation, a new water scheme to cater water to the SIPCOT project cannot be accepted. It will also affect the riparian rights," he said.

Farmers of 13 farmers’ associations in the region will coordinate to launch a protest against the water scheme for Gangaikondan SIPCOT, he added.