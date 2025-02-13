Tamil Nadu is delaying nod to prosecute AIADMK MLA Velumani: Chennai-based NGO

CHENNAI: Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam on Wednesday alleged that the state government has been delaying giving sanction to the DVAC to file charge sheets against former minister and AIADMK MLA S P Velumani for over a year.

Quoting an order of a Chennai special court dated January 9, 2025, the NGO said that the DVAC has named Velumani in their charge sheet in a 2021 case pertaining to corruption in the Greater Chennai and Coimbatore corporations when he was the local administration minister.

The court proceedings show that there are two charge sheets against Velumani and that DVAC is awaiting prosecution sanction in these cases from the TN departments. The NGO questioned why the DMK was “protecting the corruption” of the AIADMK.

Arappor Iyakkam’s convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said if the state continues to delay, the NGO will move another contempt petition against the contempt order of the HC.