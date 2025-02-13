Tamil Nadu to soon release its own educational survey covering 10 lakh students

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said the school education department will soon conduct an assessment covering 10 lakh students across the state and release its results to show the educational standards of Tamil Nadu.

He stated that Governor R N Ravi and BJP state president K Annamalai have been using surveys such as the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) to claim that the standards of education in Tamil Nadu have fallen behind Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, this new survey will shed light on the actual conditions, he said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a state-level science exhibition under the Vanavil Mandram scheme at the Anna Centenary Library, Minister Poyyamozhi said that in states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the ASER survey, conducted by the Pratham Foundation, is carried out by the respective District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

“In Tamil Nadu, it is conducted by 25 organisations that are not well-known. ASER is a household survey and does not even visit schools,” he said, raising questions regarding the credibility of the survey.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Pratham Foundation in TN stated that in 2018, they collaborated with DIETs to conduct the survey in 12 districts in the state.

“The survey is carried out among DTEd students, however, due to a shortage of students in DIETs across many districts, we were unable to collaborate with them. We are now considering BEd students for the next survey,” said a representative.

He also noted that the volunteers are trained by the Pratham Foundation before conducting the survey and emphasised that the collaboration would not impact the results.