Thiruparankundram: TN govt opposes protest plan, says stirs will affect peace

CHENNAI: Alleging that miscreants are attempting to disrupt communal harmony and peace by raising unnecessary issues over the Kandhuri festival at the Dargah in Thiruparankundram hills, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that it would not allow anyone to disrupt peace and will also ensure that religious sentiments and beliefs of none of the communities are harmed.

The submission was made by State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah before Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan when a petition filed by S Yuvaraj, vice-president of Bharat Hindu Munnani, North Chennai, seeking a direction to the police to grant permission to hold a procession with vel (spear) with chanting of bhakthi songs at Kanthakottam in Chennai on February 18 to show solidarity with the protesters in Madurai came up for hearing.

The SPP said that granting permission for continuous protests on the issue will disrupt communal harmony. He said the state will not permit any such protests and it is taking all necessary measures to ease tension in Thiruparankundram and restore harmony.

Jinnah told the court that the worship rights over the hills, which has now become a controversy, was settled even before Independence by the courts. He said the Madurai collector has sent a report to the government stating that “the practice of animal sacrifice and consumption of meat as a form of worship exists as a tradition and is followed by the Muslim community”.