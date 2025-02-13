Three kids injured as school wash basin collapses in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Three students were injured when a concrete wash basin structure collapsed at a government primary school in Puthukuppam, a fishing village near Thavalakuppam, on Wednesday.

A government primary school is functioning in Puthukuppam with students from Class 1 to Class 5. A concrete wash basin structure was installed in the school premises for students and teachers to access drinking water. As it became unusable over time, an alternative arrangement was made nearby.

On Wednesday morning, while students were playing in the school premises, the old structure suddenly collapsed along with the supporting wall. S Bhavan Kumar (8) and S Pavin (8) of Class 4, and R Dekshitha (10) of Class 5 sustained injuries to their hands and legs, according to local sources.

Upon hearing students’ cries, teachers rushed to the spot and took them to the government primary health centre in Thavalakuppam. After receiving first aid, they were shifted to the Puducherry GH by ambulance for further treatment.

Upon learning about the incident, Speaker R Selvam and Education Minister A Namassivayam visited the hospital and met the injured students.

They instructed doctors to provide necessary medical treatment. Minister Namassivayam told reporters, “The old wash basin structure collapsed, injuring students. I have ordered an investigation into the incident. Classes will be temporarily shifted to another location, and the school building will be repaired.” Speaker Selvam inspected the accident site and consulted with Public Works and Education Department officials.