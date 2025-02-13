Three killed in freak accident in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons were killed in a road accident late on Wednesday after a two-wheeler, truck, load van and cement laden-lorry collided.

According to police sources the deceased persons were identified as M Selvam (36) of Sivanthipuram in Virudhunagar, D Vinoth (36) of Tiruchy and S Velmurugan (43) of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night when Selvam, a fire works unit worker, was on his way to meet his friend, and accidently crashed into a parked lorry near Pusaripatti vilakku with his two wheeler. Selvam died on the spot. Later, when a load van, driven by Vinoth while crossing the route, he stopped his load van on the road.

V Rameshkarthick of Thoothukudi dashed on the load van with his truck and ran over Vinoth. In this incident, both Vinoth and the passenger in the truck, Velmurugan, were killed on the spot.

Based on the complaint of Selvam's wife Roja, the Vachakarapatti police registered a case under 106 (1) and 281 BNS against the lorry driver K Ishwaran of Kallikudi in Virudhunagar and V Rameshkarthick of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. Investigation is under way.