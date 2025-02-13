Two flood shelters in Tamil Nadu's Kollidam to be ready in six months

MAYILADUTHURAI: Foundation stones were laid for two multipurpose shelters in flood-prone villages of Kollidam block in the district on Wednesday. The establishment of the shelters costing Rs 7 crore each could bring relief for the people of Muthalaimedu and Thirumayiladi suffering inundation by the surge of River Kollidam every year.

The shelters, which will be built under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, would cover 1,939.25 sq m on three floors at Thirumayiladi and 1,178.75 sq m on a single floor at Muthalaimedu. They will have a community hall, dining hall, main entrance lobby, kitchen, verandah, restrooms, power room, store room and pantry.

They would also have provisions for cattle shelters as many villagers are cattle farmers and herders. Sirkazhi tahsildar R Aruljothi said, “The construction of the multipurpose shelters will be completed in six months. We will be able to open and accommodate evacuees this year onwards.” The vulnerable villages such as Alakkudi, Nathalpadugai, Muthalaimeduthittu and Vellamanal in Kollidam block are located near the mouth of the Kollidam.

“Even big farmers have to evacuate their residences during flooding. We have been longing for multipurpose shelters for decades. We request to construct and complete them soon before we face flooding this year,” said SNP Sivaprakasam, a 48-year-old farmer in Nathalpadugai.

The district administration used to evacuate thousands of people and shelter them in relief camps temporarily set up in places in higher grounds such as Achalpuram and Anaikkaranchathiram in Kollidam block. In 2022, the villages were flooded at least seven times from July to October when the Kollidam surge was over 2 lakh cusecs.

The villages were flooded even last year, in August. TNIE has in the past reported the plight of the people in the vulnerable villages. “People were often reluctant to leave their houses as they may have to go to shelters on higher grounds in farther places. They may be less hesitant hereafter when evacuation is imminent,” said ‘Kollidam’ V Visvanathan, a farmer representative from Kollidam block.

Minister Siva V Meyyanathan led the foundation-laying ceremony. Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi, Poompuhar MLA ‘Nivetha’ M Murugan and Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam were present at the function.