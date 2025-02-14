125 CCTV cameras boost safety, discipline at Tiruchy government girls' school

TIRUCHY: The Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School at Manachanallur in the district, which has a track record in churning out centum scorers and maintaining a high pass percentage in the public examinations, can focus more on improving its performance this year as the safety of its 3,600-odd students and similar concerns are being addressed better, courtesy the installation of 125 CCTV cameras in and around the campus about four months ago.

The installation of the CCTV cameras across 95 locations on campus at a total cost of over Rs 9 lakh has helped uphold punctuality of both faculty members and students, as well as reduce classroom disruptions, sources said. The funds were raised with efforts from the school management committee (SMC) and the wards’ parents.

On the CCTV surveillance on campus, school headmaster K Muthuselvan said, "From my office, we can now monitor different parts of the campus in real time, ensuring students' well-being and addressing any issues proactively. It's not about introducing restrictions but about creating a safe and supportive environment where students can focus on learning."

Meanwhile, a senior teacher said, "It's easier to address late arrival and unauthorised movement within the campus. Littering in public spaces has also decreased. Inside classrooms the surveillance helps uphold a peaceful environment, reducing incidence of verbal and physical altercations."

Emphasising that their wards’ safety is paramount for the parents, SMC member A Shiek Abdullah said, “With contributions from parents and well-wishers, the school has set an example for all government schools in the state." On the surveillance, a Class 10 student said, "At first, we were nervous about being watched all the time. But now, we feel more secure, and it reminds us to be more responsible."

"The surveillance acts as a deterrent and gives students the confidence to report any untoward incident, knowing that there is a system in place to support them," Muthuselvan added. While a school education department official clarified that there are no orders making CCTV surveillance in schools mandatory, the official added that many institutions, including the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Musiri, have set up in place using CSR funds and local contributions.