Farmers in distress as palm jaggery prices drop in Ramanathapuram ahead of harvest

RAMANATHAPURAM: The drop in palm jaggery prices ahead of the annual season has left farmers distressed, even as official sources said special schemes are being introduced to solve the prolonging post-harvest issues.

Palmyra cultivation takes place on a large scale in Ramanathapuram district, and official sources said there are over one crore palm trees and more than 3,500 licenced palm tree farmers in the district.

Over 25,000 workers are involved in palm jaggery and palm sugar making in the district, and in an average season, about 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of palm jaggery is produced in Ramanathapuram district. However, farmers are in distress this year as the price of a kilo of palm jaggery, which was around Rs 400 last year, has dropped to Rs 300 this year.

"Despite being a major producer of palm jaggery and palm sugar, we are still struggling to get the right price for our produce. Last year, a kilo of palm jaggery was sold at Rs 400 in the market, but this has fallen to Rs 350 per kilo. Traders purchase palm jaggery for less than Rs 300. There is no fixed price or MSP, which the government should consider," said Murugan, a palmyra farmer from Ramanathapuram district.