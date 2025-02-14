Four-year-old dies after CT scan contrast injection in TN; family alleges negligence

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that medical negligence led to the death of a four-year-old boy from Tenkasi district, his relatives staged a sit-in protest for more than 12 hours in front of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) dean's office.

They claimed that the boy, M Ponmaran, died after an intern of the B.Sc. in Radiology Imaging Technician improperly administered contrast before a CT scan when the doctors were not available at the time.

The boy's father V Mahendran alleged that Ponmaran died in the morning, but the hospital informed the family only at night. He demanded that a case be registered against the doctors. "We initially took Ponmaran to a private hospital in Sankarankovil to treat a lump (neri katti) on his neck.

After being referred, we brought him to TvMCH on February 10. He was active and playing well until he was taken for a CT scan on February 12," Mahendran said.

The boy's uncle V Madasamy, who was present in the scan room around 9 am, said, "When the intern inserted the syringe to administer the contrast, Ponmaran screamed. Despite this, the intern forcibly injected the contrast, using both hands to apply pressure on the syringe.

Soon after, Ponmaran fell unconscious. The intern panicked and left the room without removing the syringe, which fell to the ground. With no doctors present, I rushed Ponmaran to the emergency ward."

V Surya Prakash, another relative, claimed that had doctors been present to guide the intern and treat the child immediately, his life could have been saved.

"My brother Mahendran lost his wife just a year ago. Now, he has lost his son too. He deserves compensation for his loss. The hospital administration is trying to silence us using the police," alleged V Kanakammal, Ponmaran's aunt.