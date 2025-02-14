Madras HC transfers journalist Varaaki's cases to CB-CID; cites false charges by police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has transferred the investigation into five cases registered against VR Krishnakumar alias Varaaki, a journalist who runs his own magazine, from the Chennai city police to the Crime Branch-CID, while observing that cops had foisted false cases.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders on Thursday on the petitions filed by Varaaki, praying for transferring the probe into the cases to the CBI.

In the order, the judge noted, “...it is clear that in order to prevent the petitioner from doing his activities, with malafide intention the respondents (Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, CCB) had foisted a false case, that too within a short span of time.”

Furthermore, the malicious intent of the respondents indicates an “indirect” investigation process, violating the principles of fairness and impartiality, the judge commented.

The court directed the CB-CID Additional DGP to appoint an investigating officer not below the rank of a DSP to hold a fair and proper investigation and file a final report within 12 weeks.