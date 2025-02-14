SC pulls up TNPCB for filing plea after two years against order quashing notice to Isha Foundation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for approaching it after two years against a Madras High Court order quashing a show cause notice against Isha Foundation for having constructed various buildings between 2006 and 2014.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh termed the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as a "friendly match" played by bureaucrats wanting the apex court's stamp on the petition's dismissal.

The top court told Advocate General PS Raman that now that Isha Foundation had constructed a yoga and meditation centre in Coimbatore district's Velliangiri, the state must ensure that there was environmental compliance.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Isha Foundation, urged the top court to hear the matter after Shivratri, saying a major function was scheduled to be held.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after Shivratri.