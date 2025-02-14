Tamil Nadu forms three-member panel to select Tanuvas vice-chancellor, excludes UGC nominee

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a gazette notification on the formation of a three member search panel to select vice-chancellor to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas).

The search panel includes the chancellor’s nominee Shashikala Wanjari, who is the vice-chancellor of National Institute of Education Planning and Administration, and also a member of UGC.

The other two members are P Dhanapalan, former director of clinics (Tanuvas), who is the government’s nominee, and Robinson JJ Abraham, nominee of the academic council of Tanuvas.

This search panel also does not include the name of UGC chairman’s nominee, which is the main bone of contention between the governor and state government.

Although governor RN Ravi keeps nominating a four member search panels for selection of V-Cs for various state universities, the state government in its notification excludes the name of the UGC’s nominee, following which the governor recommends it to roll back the notification.