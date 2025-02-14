Tamil Nadu records highest-ever solar power generation at 6,561 MW

CHENNAI: The state achieved its highest-ever solar power generation on Tuesday, reaching 6,561 MW. This has breached the previous record of 6,401 MW recorded on September 15, 2024.

It may be noted that the total solar power of 11,207.25 Million Units (MU) generated from April to December in the ongoing financial year of 2024-25 has already surpassed the total solar power of 11,033.33 MU generated in the whole of 2023-24.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board told TNIE that the milestone was achieved due to increased sunlight and the steady rise in installed solar capacity.

“The state’s total installed solar capacity now stands at 9,414 MW. In September last, it was 8,784 MW. It has increased by 630 MW in the last five months,” the official said.

To boost solar power generation, the state is encouraging private players to set up new plants. “Several companies have expressed interest in investing in solar power projects. This will help us meet future energy demands,” he added.