Tiruchy sewage treatment plant idle for months; residents question delay

TIRUCHY: The sewage treatment plant (STP) in Srirangam remains an exhibition item for those visiting the science park as the Tiruchy corporation is yet to start the operation of the wastewater treatment facility. The civic body completed the plant's construction in March 2024 and spent about Rs 77 lakh for setting it up on the plot beside the park.

The delay in starting the operation has raised doubts among residents about the possible malfunctioning of the system, and they alleged that the authorities are trying to sweep the matter under the carpet. "Is there anything wrong with the plant? Otherwise, why are they (corporation authorities) delaying the operation of this facility?

Last year, they announced the setting up of 'dhobi ghat' (a building for the laundry workers) at the space beside the plant and claimed that wastewater from that facility will also be sent to this STP. Are they planning to start the operation of this plant after finishing the construction of the dhobi ghat?" asked Ram Kumar, a resident.

Similar doubts were raised about the 2 MLD (million litres per day) plant. Some believe that the facility established for stopping the flow of the untreated water to Kollidam has turned out to be a waste of public money. "They should at least make some clarification regarding the status of this plant in the council session.

The corporation has completed underground drainage-related works in most of the areas in Srirangam. Thus, it is unclear why they are delaying the operation of this plant. Is there any technical reason behind it?" asked P Balamurgan, an elderly resident.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials confirmed there is nothing wrong with the plant, and it is almost ready for operation. "We had conducted the trial operation of the plant about four times. It is a standard procedure, and such trials done at regular intervals are crucial before clearing the plant for regular operation. As per our current expectation, the plant would start operation within a month or two," a senior corporation official said.