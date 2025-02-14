Tobacco control cell warns police of drug abuse in four Coimbatore colleges

COIMBATORE: The tobacco control cell, which functions under the district health department, has warned police about substance abuse at four private colleges in the city.

Stressing the consequences of drug abuse and the role of social media, officers of the cell have urged Commissioner of Police A Saravana Sundar to take stringent action.

“We have come across information that drug abuse is prevalent at four colleges in the city. We are conducting awareness and counselling sessions to bring students out from tobacco and drug usage, where we get knowledge about this trend,” M Saranya Devi, district consultant of the health department’s tobacco control cell, told TNIE. She refused to disclose information about the colleges.

Explaining the modus operandi, Saranya said “Drug peddlers and users are using social media platforms that offer encrypted communication to avoid being monitored. Peddlers, who also happen to be students, procure narcotic and synthetic drugs, sedative pills and ganja online from other states bring them into the city through parcel and courier services and sell them to students. Students are the main targets.”