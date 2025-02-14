Tobacco control cell warns police of drug abuse in four Coimbatore colleges

COIMBATORE: The tobacco control cell, which functions under the district health department, has warned police about substance abuse at four private colleges in the city.
Stressing the consequences of drug abuse and the role of social media, officers of the cell have urged Commissioner of Police A Saravana Sundar to take stringent action.
“We have come across information that drug abuse is prevalent at four colleges in the city. We are conducting awareness and counselling sessions to bring students out from tobacco and drug usage, where we get knowledge about this trend,” M Saranya Devi, district consultant of the health department’s tobacco control cell, told TNIE. She refused to disclose information about the colleges.
Explaining the modus operandi, Saranya said “Drug peddlers and users are using social media platforms that offer encrypted communication to avoid being monitored. Peddlers, who also happen to be students, procure narcotic and synthetic drugs, sedative pills and ganja online from other states bring them into the city through parcel and courier services and sell them to students. Students are the main targets.”
“It was shocking they are handling even synthetic drugs. Students contacted peddlers who gave a list of contraband and code words. Those who want to buy can pick the item by using the code word and can pay for them through UPI transactions. The contraband would be supplied by courier or in person,” Saranya added.
To address this issue, parents should be aware of and monitor the social media usage of their children. Educational institutions must handle the issue carefully by collaborating with authorities, she said. “We took the issue to the knowledge of the police commissioner. They can monitor social media regarding this,” Saranya added.
When asked, Commissioner Saravana Sundar said “ It is difficult to trace links from students in the regular awareness method. We have asked the cell to share details if they have identified any. We will work together with them to address the rising concern.”