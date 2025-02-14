TVK man arrested for harassing minor, abetting suicide; TVK leader's sister absconding

VILLUPURAM: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of harassment, intimidation, and abetment in the suicide of a 13-year-old minor girl at Narasingarayanpettai in Gingee taluk on Monday.

The accused, T Saravanan, is the branch treasurer of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam and brother-in-law of TVK’s Villupuram West and north district secretary Guna Saravanan.

According to the Gingee police, the accused had been stalking and harassing the girl for the past three months. On Monday, the man and his sister Sangeetha, in front of everyone, argued with the girl to accept his proposal and marry him, police said

The girl, after returning home, died by suicide around 10.30 pm on Monday. Gingee police booked Saravanan and his sister under Sections 296 (b), 75 (1) (i) r/w 75 (2), 78 (2), 351 (3), 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4-B (2) of Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act & 9 (l) r/w 10 of Pocso Act. While Saravanan was arrested on Thursday, Sangeetha is still at large.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050))