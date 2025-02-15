‘Courts can’t support perpetuation of caste’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Commenting that the scourge of caste system creates division in society, leads to discrimination and violence, besides affecting growth, the Madras High Court has deplored the sections of society that are “yet to shed this unwanted baggage” even 75 years after the Constitution came into force.

“Caste is a social evil. Anything towards perpetuation of caste can never be considered by any court of law,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The judge made the comments while rejecting a petition filed by Rajendran of Coimbatore seeking to appoint non-hereditary trustees to the Varadharajaperumal and Senrayaperumal temple at Pollachi by choosing persons from a particular sub-caste.

He sought the court to issue a direction to the joint commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in the district based on an application he submitted in 2015. Holding that the prayer of the petitioner is “opposed to public policy and constitutional goals”, he said the court can never aid such prayers while exercising the powers provided under Article 226 of the Constitution. He asked the department not to consider his application. Further, he said prayers for framing scheme of administration of the temples by appointing non-hereditary trustees can be considered but not those seeking on the basis of caste. Special Government Pleader N R R Arun Natarajan appeared for the HR&CE.