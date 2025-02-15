Crowd blocks road after sexual assault of girl; teacher held in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A large group of people staged a road blockade near Thavalakuppam on the Puducherry-Cuddalore road on Friday evening, demanding strict action against a private school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a six-and-a-half-year-old girl studying in Class 2.

According to police, the child’s parents noticed her reluctance to go to school for the past few days and questioned her. She then revealed a teacher at her school, had sexually assaulted her. Following this, the family, along with relatives and villagers, gathered and surrounded the school.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and attempted to detain the teacher. However, villagers and relatives attacked him and vandalised the school office. The police forcibly dispersed the crowd and took the teacher into custody and an investigation is under way.

More than a hundred villagers and the child’s relatives blocked the Puducherry-Cuddalore road at the Thavalakuppam junction from Friday evening, condemning the police and demanding strict action against the teacher. The protest, which lasted for over four hours, disrupted traffic movement.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Collector A Kulothungan, and senior police officials held discussions with the protesters. During the talks, the collector assured that the school would be sealed. Later, in an order issued at night, he informed that the public exams scheduled at the school on Saturday were postponed.