Don’t allow protests on Thiruparankundram issue: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government not to permit any protest that would disrupt public peace and communal harmony. The court also wanted the state to take action to ease communal tension and restore peace in Thiruparan-kundram, which recently witnessed protests by Hindu religious organisations over the practice of animal sacrifice at the dargah in the hills.

Stating that permitting such protests would lead to “breach of peace”, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed a petition filed by S Yuvaraj of Bharat Hindu Munnani seeking permission to take out a procession by holding ‘vel’ (spear) and chanting devotional songs in the commercial area from Ekambareswarar temple to Muthukumarasamy temple near Flower Bazaar. The judge said, “The incident that happened in Thiruparankundram hill has already been sorted out among all the religions by passing a resolution (at a meeting chaired by) the Revenue Divisional Officer. The resolution was also endorsed by Madurai collector. Thus, there is no need to conduct any procession to condemn the incident.”

Further, he stated, “It will once again provoke people from other religions and will breach peace. The respondents shall not permit any form of protest that disrupts public peace and harmony. They have to take necessary measures to ease religious tensions and restore order and harmony.”

Justice Ilanthiraiyan noted that so far, Hindus, Muslims and Jains have lived together in the hills peacefully. Unity in diversity is the strength of our nation and the government has to maintain harmony among all communities and religions, he said. The petitioner and other devotees, however, are always permitted to worship the deity at Sri Muthukumarasamy temple and no one can restrain them from doing so, he said.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, appearing for the police, had made a strong case to reject the plea citing the court orders settling the ownership issues over the hills and the endorsement made by the Privy Council of the Colonial rulers. He had also said that permitting such protests would affect public order in the state’s capital.