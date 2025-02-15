Jadayampalayam locals complain of drinking water contamination in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Villagers from Jadayampalayam panchayat complained that the drinking water supply was allegedly getting mixed with sewage for the last few days. They claimed that the discharge of sewage water into Bhavani river was the reason for supply of contaminated water.

On Thursday, drinking water supplied to the village changed its colour to black. Shocked, the villagers collected water in bottles and carried it to the panchayat office to file a complaint. They also took it to the office of Mettupalayam MLA PK Selvaraj.

Villagers said, “In six wards of the panchayat in Karamadai Union, drinking water is drawn from Bhavani river and supplied to villages after passing it through the water treatment plant. Earlier, there were no quality concerns in water supplied to Alankombu and Jadayampalayam.” They further alleged that release of sewage and industrial waste water into the Bhavani River was the reason for contamination. They demanded authorities to prevent discharge of sewage.

“As ground water also mixes with river water which is already contaminated, residents in Mettuppalayam and its vicinity are facing various health concerns like vomiting and flu,” they added.

Following complaints, officials and MLA AK Selvaraj visited the village and reviewed the situation. Meanwhile, officials have sent the water for testing on Friday.