Narrow section of Salem-Kovai NH a threat for motorists

DHARMAPURI: People travelling along Salem-Coimbatore national highway are distressed by the narrow roads in Mohannagar near Kumarapalayam.

A few drivers said, “The narrow road confuses drivers and could lead to accidents.” The Salem-Coimbatore road passing via Namakkal is a key national highway in the region.

However, the road near Mohan Nagar in Kumarapalayam, is confusing, alleged residents. While approaching the ground-level bridge, the roaad narrows down by at least three feet. Moreover, the lack of markers here causes distress to farmers.

R Sibiraj, a driver from Dharmapuri told TNIE, “Usually, cars travel at high speed on the National Highways. So, when people approach the bridges near Mohannagar they fail to notice the narrow road and bend. This sudden change in driving becomes difficult, especially at night. Therefore, efforts should be taken to alert people about this.”

S Chandrew, a driver from Kumarapalaym, said, “The road is narrow due to poor construction by the NHAI. The road has a small curve and suddenly becomes narrow. People using this road frequently, can judge the distance and drive. However, others could find it difficult. Further, there are no signs to warn people about the road too. Efforts should be taken to change this.”

When TNIE contacted the NHAI officials and inquired about it, they said that they had not received any complaint regarding the matter so far and assured they would look into the matter.