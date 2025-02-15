New college building inaugurated, classes to start at regular time in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: After seven months of delay, the new building of Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam constructed at Rs 13.75 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday via video conferencing.

Following this, the college administration abolished shift-based classes on Friday and fixed working hours from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm starting February 16.

P Suganya (name changed), a second-year undergraduate student, told TNIE that due to classroom shortage, classes for undergraduate students were held in two shifts, the first from 8.45 am to 1.15 am, and the second from 1.30 pm to 6.30 pm. “Due to this, students from Tamil and English departments had to attend classes until evening and were unable to take up part-time jobs. Besides, students faced delays in reaching home in the evening.”

A non-teaching staff who did not wish to name told TNIE that despite the completion of all work on the new building seven months ago, its inauguration was delayed due to various reasons. He added, “On Thursday evening, officers from the Directorate of Collegiate Education informed that the building would be inaugurated on Friday. After inauguration, the working hours were also revised.”

This building was constructed worth Rs 13.75 crores and 22 classrooms, a library, labs; mini seminar hall, well centers, etc were built.