No match to the glow that lit up many lives in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A Shanmuga Nadar and P Ayya Nadar are no Prometheus, but the fire they ignited a century ago has turned out to be a game-changer, bringing in phenomenal economic growth to the once-backward Sivakasi and nearby areas, reeling under agricultural crisis.

The pioneers of the safety match industry in the state, Shanmuga and Ayya, related to each other as cousins, learnt the trick of making safety matches by staying for eight months in Kolkata in 1922, before setting up the first safety match factory - National Match Works - a year later in Sivakasi.

That was just the beginning. In the years that followed, matchbox factories would start mushrooming across the region.

Speaking to TNIE, G Athipathy, grandson of Ayya Nadar, said it was P Sinna Nadar who conveyed the business potential of match factories to his cousins Shanmuga Nadar and Ayya Nadar after reading an article.

The cousins, deeply influenced by the Swadeshi movement, initially set up the factory with crude machinery. “However, they shifted their machines to a factory in Sri Lanka and launched a hand-made unit to provide jobs to the poor,” Athipathy said, adding the industry thrived in Sivakasi and nearby areas, as rainfed agriculture was a failure in the region.

Ask safety match manufacturers, they would say once Sivakasi was home to 500 artists, drawing logos and symbols on the matchboxes.

Over 90 % of the workforce in match factories are women, as men are mostly engaged in dipping, dyeing, loading and unloading the bundles. Now more than a century old, the industry has evolved from the initial hand-made matchsticks making units to semi-automated and fully-automated ones.

The factors like supply chain of raw materials, availability of cheap labour, transportation, besides the dry and hot climatic conditions are all conducive for the matchsticks that are in high demand in northern states and overseas, including Europe and African continents. The industry has also helped build many lives.