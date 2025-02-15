No one can shake DMK, says Geetha Jeevan

KANNIYAKUMARI: No one can shake the DMK, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan after taking part in the Samuthaya Valaikappu function at Duthie Girls Higher Secondary School premises in Nagercoil on Friday.

The function, organised by the social welfare and women empowerment department and District Integrated Children Development Services, saw the participation of 300 pregnant women from across the district.

Speaking to reporters, Geetha Jeevan said after taking charge, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed to give importance to the safety of women and children. Stating that women and children are facing a lot of harassment from their acquaintances, she urged everyone to handle cell phones with safety.

Coming down heavily on BJP state president Annamalai, the minister said that no one can shake the DMK. The previous BJP government in Manipur was unable to control the sexual assaults against women and children in the state. The party should control the assaults in Manipur before speaking about the safety of women in Tamil Nadu, she added.

District Collector R Alangumeen chaired the event. Department secretary Jayashree Muralidharan and others were present.