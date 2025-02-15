Pamban new railway bridge likely to be opened within a month, says Southern Railways GM

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive for the inauguration of the new Pamban railway bridge, which is expected to resume operations in a month, said General Manager Southern Railway RN Singh after inspecting the Pamban bridge and Rameswaram railway station on Friday. Later in the evening, he inspected the station redevelopment works at the Madurai Junction Railway Station.

The GM said, "The PM is likely to visit Rameswaram for opening the new bridge. However, we have not got official confirmation about the date of the opening, but we will be opening it within a month." He further added that the flag-off will be conducted at the Pamban bridge and a public meeting is likely to be held in Rameswaram during the inaugural function.

While addressing the media, after inspections, the GM said, "Operations in the old bridge was stopped two years back due to its condition. The new railway sea bridge is likely to be opened by February last week or March first week. The bridge has bigger clearance in the centre than the old one, hence bigger boats can pass under the bridge without opening the lift span. Once the operations across the new bridge is inaugurated, all train services to Rameswaram will be resumed fully."

Speaking about the ongoing revamping works at Rameswaram railway station, the GM added that considering the increasing traffic to Rameswaram, the revamping of the station is underway. The works are likely to be completed within 6-7 months. Following the opening of the new Pamban bridge, new services from Rameswaram are likely to be announced.

Later in the day, the GM along with Madurai division DRM inspected the ongoing works at Madurai railway junction. He said the works are being conducted in a paced manner and it will be completed soon.

It is to be recalled that considering the condition of the century-old Pamban railway sea bridge, the railways department started construction of the new railway sea bridge in Pamban at the cost of Rs 535 crore in 2019. Earlier in 2024, the Commissioner of Railway safety inspected the bridge and authorised operation of services in the bridge by November, 2024. A series of trial runs are being done at the bridge by the railways department.