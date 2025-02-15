Portion of Pankaja Mill Road caves in, pipe leak suspected in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A small portion of Pankaja Mill Road near Puliakulam caved in on Thursday night.

Police placed barricades around the caved-in portion to prevent accidents. The road connects the Trichy Road and Avinashi Road and witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day. Though it comes under the control of the state highways department, the CCMC maintains it.

Motorists have all along been complaining of the potholes and poor quality of patchwork. After a portion of the road caved in, auto drivers placed barricades around the damaged portion and informed CCMC. A team of officers inspected the damage.

Speaking to TNIE, an officer from the engineering section of the CCMC said, “We are yet to identify the cause of the damage. We will dig the road further to check if there is any leakage in the pipelines or UGD pipelines which could have caused the cave-in. We shall close a small stretch in the night, divert traffic and begin restoration work.”