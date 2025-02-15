Powerloom units demand wage hike, start protest in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Around 10,000 powerloom unit owners from Tiruppur started an indefinite strike on Friday and hoisted black flags in their units demanding wage hike.

S E Boopathy, treasurer of Coimbatore and Tiruppur powerloom owners association, said, “We take job orders from textile manufacturers, produce fabric, and supply to them. They will pay on a metre basis. The payment will vary according to the type of fabric. Wage increases have been in effect every three years since 1992 and decided through negotiations with the textile manufacturers in the presence of the respective district collectors.”

The last wage revision was in February 2022, when we settled for 15 % hike. “However, two months later, textile manufacturers stopped the wage increase and cited business slowdown. We continue to push for reinstatement of that wage increase. In addition, since it has been three years now, a new wage increase should also be implemented. Because our power tariff, building rent, power loom spare parts prices, and our workers’ wages all keep rising every year,” he said.

Further, he said the district administrations of “Tiruppur and Coimbatore should take appropriate action on their requests. “We have already held demonstrations. We have now launched a protest by hoisting black flags in about 10,000 power loom units at Somanur in Coimbatore, Avinashi, Thekkalur, Pudupalayam, Karanampet and Perumanallur in Tiruppur district to draw the government’s attention. Only members of our union are involved in this protest.”

A senior officer in the Labour Department of Tiruppur said, “We are in discussions with textile manufacturers and power loom owners regarding wage hike. Appropriate action will be taken soon.”