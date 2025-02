CHENNAI: BJP state secretary Karate Thiagarajan has criticised the party’s legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran at a public meeting in Chennai for failing to register his protest when Chief Minister M K Stalin criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Tirunelveli a few days ago.

The public meeting was organised on Thursday to highlight the salient features of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

On Friday, at Tirunelveli, when reporters asked about Thiagarajan’s remarks, a smiling Nagenthran initially declined to answer. But when the reporter pointed out that the criticism came from one of his party colleagues, Nagenthran said: “Sabhai naagareegamnu onnu irukkilla? (Isn’t there a decorum to be followed in an assembly/meeting).”

Thiagarajan said the CM made those remarks in the presence of Nagenthran. “He should have staged a walkout protesting the criticism from the CM. At least, after the meeting, Nagenthran should have condemned the CM for his remarks on X (formerly Twitter) or issued a statement in this regard. Why has Nagenthran failed to do that so far?” Thiagarajan added.