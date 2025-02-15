Three hacked to death in gang rivalry in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Three people, including the son of a murdered notorious rowdy, were hacked to death in Puducherry. A special police team arrested four suspects and is conducting further investigations.

According to the police, they received information on Wednesday morning that three individuals were found with severe injuries behind an abandoned house on 7th Cross Street in Rainbow Nagar. Police teams from Muthialpet and Grand Bazaar police stations rushed to the spot and found two of them dead with deep cuts on their heads and faces. Another person, who was critically injured, was taken to the Puducherry Government General Hospital in an auto-rickshaw but succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.

Following this, senior officials, including DIG Sathiya Sundaram, Senior SP Narra Chaitanya, and East Senior police officials, arrived at the scene with over 30 police personnel. A forensic team and a sniffer dog named Roger were also deployed to collect evidence. The deceased were identified as D Rishid (25) from Oulgaret, son of Desthan, a rowdy who was murdered in 2008, and S Panneer Deva (25) from Thidir Nagar. The injured person, Adhi (24) from JJ Nagar, died at the hospital. Upon hearing about the incident, the victims’ relatives rushed to the crime scene.

Based on a complaint from Rishid’s relatives, the Grand Bazaar police registered a murder case. “Three special teams have been formed to track down the culprits,” a senior police source said. The police have also collected CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation.

Sources said the victims were murdered for allegedly monitoring the movements of a rival gang. “Four suspects have been detained, and efforts are on to arrest the prime suspect and his associates,” a source added. The incident, particularly the murder of the son of a known rowdy, has raised tensions in Puducherry. The deceased’s father was also allegedly murdered over a gang rivalry a few years back.